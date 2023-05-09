Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she was taking him for a walk. Now, she wants to see something being done.

Paula Dane was out walking her two dogs last Thursday - Buddy, her personal dog, and Gizmo, a dog she had been fostering for about five months. She was on Laurel Street when she said she walked by two dogs in a fenced in yard barking at her dogs.

“My dogs are barking, her dogs are barking, then she said to me ‘These dogs can jump over the fence,’” Dane said.

However, instead of going over, she told Western Mass News that the two dogs went under the fence and attacked Gizmo, who was only six pounds.

“Started shaking him like a rag doll,” Dane noted.

Dane said she had to carry Gizmo back home and then take him to the emergency vet in Deerfield, where she had to make the difficult decision to euthanize him.

“There was so much skin missing on one side of his body. He’s only six pounds. I made the decision to euthanize him because I didn’t want to put him through skin grafts. Where is he going to get the skin? Is it going to get infected?’” Dane added.

She contacted Chicopee Police and filed a report, which Western Mass News obtained. It stated that the owner of the two dogs was issued a Chicopee city ordinance violation for an unrestrained dog.

Dane said this isn’t the first time one of the foster dogs in her care was attacked by another dog in the city of Chicopee.

“This is the second foster dog that has been killed on my watch, trying to walk my dogs in this city, in my neighborhood,” Dane explained.

She wants to see more being done to prevent tragedies like these in the future.

“I want something done. I want something done soon…I’m tired of this, when I can’t even walk my dog in my own neighborhood,” Dane noted.

We reached out to Chicopee’s mayor and city councilors regarding Dane’s concerns, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
Following a tragic and serious crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, authorities...
State Police release new details on deadly I-91 crash in Longmeadow
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
There is new information on a story we first brought you on Friday about the arrest of a woman...
Arraignment held for woman accused of bringing gun to Springfield courthouse

Latest News

MGM Springfield surprises teachers at South End Middle School
MGM Springfield surprises teachers at South End Middle School
F-35 set to make an appearance at Westfield International Air Show
F-35 set to make an appearance at Westfield International Air Show
A teacher strike has closed down a Springfield day care for a second day on Tuesday.
Strike forces closure of Springfield day care for second day
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Chicopee flag raising, foster care appreciation, Holyoke author talk