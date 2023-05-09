Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she was taking him for a walk. Now, she wants to see something being done.

Paula Dane was out walking her two dogs last Thursday - Buddy, her personal dog, and Gizmo, a dog she had been fostering for about five months. She was on Laurel Street when she said she walked by two dogs in a fenced in yard barking at her dogs.

“My dogs are barking, her dogs are barking, then she said to me ‘These dogs can jump over the fence,’” Dane said.

However, instead of going over, she told Western Mass News that the two dogs went under the fence and attacked Gizmo, who was only six pounds.

“Started shaking him like a rag doll,” Dane noted.

Dane said she had to carry Gizmo back home and then take him to the emergency vet in Deerfield, where she had to make the difficult decision to euthanize him.

“There was so much skin missing on one side of his body. He’s only six pounds. I made the decision to euthanize him because I didn’t want to put him through skin grafts. Where is he going to get the skin? Is it going to get infected?’” Dane added.

She contacted Chicopee Police and filed a report, which Western Mass News obtained. It stated that the owner of the two dogs was issued a Chicopee city ordinance violation for an unrestrained dog.

Dane said this isn’t the first time one of the foster dogs in her care was attacked by another dog in the city of Chicopee.

“This is the second foster dog that has been killed on my watch, trying to walk my dogs in this city, in my neighborhood,” Dane explained.

She wants to see more being done to prevent tragedies like these in the future.

“I want something done. I want something done soon…I’m tired of this, when I can’t even walk my dog in my own neighborhood,” Dane noted.

We reached out to Chicopee’s mayor and city councilors regarding Dane’s concerns, but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.