Easthampton, Southampton Police investigating string of car break-ins

(WGGB/WSHM) -- A string of car break-ins occurred in Easthampton and Southampton early Tuesday morning.

The first call came into the Southampton Police Department shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Since then, police told Western Mass News that six other cars were broken into. The common thread between all these break-ins is that every car was unlocked and parked in someone’s driveway.

Southampton Police Lt. Mark Groeber said one of those cars, a 2017 BMW, was stolen. Gunn Road, Line Street, Eastwood Drive, and Cook Road were all targeted.

“It’s not common out here…You don’t hear about too much trouble out here. There’s a couple stories once a year, like a car got broken into, they caught him,” said Boylen Hanlen of Westfield.

Halen said after today, he will continue being vigilant about locking his car doors.

We’ve also learned a number of cars were also broken into in Easthampton. Easthampton Police Sgt. Chad Alexander told us cars were targeted on Campbell Drive, Pomeroy Street, and Ben Road. He added that thieves took valuables left in plain sight.

Police in both communities are encouraging residents to be vigilant, lock their car doors, and if you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.