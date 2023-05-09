F-35 set to make an appearance at Westfield International Air Show

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend, Barnes Air National Guard Base will be hosting the Westfield International Air Show to show off some of the best talent and technology in aviation.

“The F-15 he’s doing a demo, there’s going to be E–10′s doing flying on the jet side down to the civilian performers including Rob Holland, who is an award-winning aerobatic pilot,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Mindeck, director of the air show.

Mindeck told Western Mass News the show will feature planes dating back to the World War II era and attract an audience in the tens of thousands.

“The weather is looking good, so coming out to the show and enjoy the show, we’re expecting anywhere from 25,000 to 35,000 people enjoying the show. We’ve got food, drinks, beer, and everything for people to enjoy themselves throughout the day,” Mindeck added.

However, Mindeck said the staple of the show will be the F-35 fighter jet, which is scheduled to become the standard jet at Barnes in fiscal year 2026. One of the pilots of the fifth-generation fighter, Maj. Kristin Beowolfe, told us what makes this plane the latest and greatest in aviation technology.

“I always tell little kids, it’s like flying in a roller coaster, except you’re the only one in there and you can do what you want…Stealth is the name of the game, so the shape of the airplane and a lot of the coatings is what makes this plane stealthy. All that means really to an elementary school kid is we can get in closer to the bad guys, shoot missiles, and drop bombs before anybody is able to target us,” beowolfe

Beowolfe added that as cool as it is to be in the cockpit, at the heart of it, she’s a fan of the show herself.

“I always like any of the jet teams. Some of the civilian performers do some crazy things that I could never do in this airplane…way lower to the ground than I can go…so that stuff is always exciting to watch,” Beowolfe added.

The air show will be at Barnes Air National Guard Base on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.