State officials outline changes coming with end of COVID-19 public health emergency

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning more about what changes are ahead when the COVID-19 public health emergency officially ends in Massachusetts.

“As of May 3, there have been over two million confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and tragically 22,602 who have died. Every resident has felt the impact of this disease, every family has felt it’s loss, every community has been changed,” said Mass. DPH Commissioner Dr. Robert Goldstein.

On Tuesday, public health leaders in Massachusetts discussed what will happen when the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency comes to an end on Thursday, May 11. They shared what this means for people in the bay state.

“We have much to be proud of and many lessons that we learned and we will carry with us going forward. Because of our collective efforts, we have seen tremendous success. We are in the top three states for the percentage of residents who completed their COVID-19 vaccine primary series and in the percentage of residents who are up-to-date with the bivalent COVID-19 booster,” Goldstein added.

They announced that the biggest change will be dropping mask mandates at all healthcare facilities in the Bay State, but they will need to keep masks on-hand.

“Our guidance for health care facilities states that they must proactively have a plan of when to bring back masks in the setting of increasing COVID-19 levels and increasing risk and threat to those who are in the hospital and also make sure they are providing a mask to anyone who wants or needs a mask inside the healthcare setting,” Goldstein explained.

He also spoke about COVID-19 vaccinations in the immediate future.

“On May 11, folks can still go and get a vaccine wherever they were getting a vaccine before and the cost of that vaccine will still fall to the federal government, so nobody should be limited in their access to vaccines and that’s important because remaining up to date, having received the most recent bivalent booster dose is the best way we can protect everyone against COVID-19, severe disease, and death,” Goldstein noted.

As for the COVID-19 tests, the state has a stockpile of more than 2.5 million rapid test kits in case the need grows again. State health leaders also mentioned there is a strong pandemic plan in place.

“Of course, all the planning in the world doesn’t always prepare you for what comes and it’s really important to be adaptable and responsive and I think, importantly, we in public health have really built our infrastructure to be stronger and more resilient we built our capacity to detect and respond to outbreaks,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director in infectious disease and laboratory science with Mass. DPH.

We’ve learned that Cooley Dickinson Hospital will drop their mask mandate as of Thursday and Holyoke Medical Center has already gone mask optional. We also reached out to Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center to find out if they have plans to drop their mask mandate, but have not yet heard back.

