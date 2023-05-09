Officer shot in head during bank mass shooting removed from ventilator, able to follow commands

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running toward the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – An officer who was shot in the head during the mass shooting at a Louisville bank last month is now breathing on his own, officials said.

On Monday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said they are pleased to share that officer Nickolas Wilt’s condition has been steadily improving all week.

Wilt is officially off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment. He’s also shown neurological improvement and can follow some commands.

The foundation said while he is currently dealing with a few infections, Wilt continues to show improvement in those areas as well.

Unfortunately, Wilt is still battling pneumonia and other lung complications.

The foundation said overall, Wilt’s progress is “remarkable” considering the conditions he was in two weeks ago.

“Officer Wilt is entering the ‘long haul’ of his recovery,” Louisville Metro Police Foundation wrote. “Which will undoubtedly be difficult, but he remains strong and determined.”

Doctors are working on getting Wilt into a neurological rehab program within the next week, which is a significant milestone in his path to recovery.

Wilt was shot in the head while running toward gunfire at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on April 10. Five people were killed and eight others were injured when 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon opened fire at the bank, police said. Sturgeon was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
Following a tragic and serious crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, authorities...
State Police release new details on deadly I-91 crash in Longmeadow
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
There is new information on a story we first brought you on Friday about the arrest of a woman...
Arraignment held for woman accused of bringing gun to Springfield courthouse

Latest News

FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023,...
El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
US troops arrive at border as migration curbs set to end
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on vacation
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him