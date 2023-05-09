Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom

Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation...
Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to court documents.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A passenger on a Caribbean cruise has been arrested after a hidden camera with video of dozens of people, including children, was discovered in a public restroom, officials said.

Jeremy Froias was arrested last Wednesday in Puerto Rico and charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material, according to court documents.

According to a criminal complaint filed in San Juan federal court, Froias boarded Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas in Miami on April 29 for a seven-day cruise. The ship was set to make land calls at Sint Maarten, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas before returning to Miami this past Saturday.

A day after the voyage began while the ship was in international waters, Froias put a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public restroom on the ship’s top deck between a surfing simulator and a bar, officials said. A day after that, another passenger spotted the camera and alerted the ship’s crew.

“The matter was immediately reported to local and federal law enforcement, and the guest involved was removed from the ship by authorities for further investigation,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The ship’s security personnel seized the camera and found several hours worth of video files on a memory card, officials said. Footage included Froias hiding the camera and aiming it toward the toilet. More than 150 people, including at least 40 children, appeared in the videos, investigators said. Some were at least partially naked. Froias and the camera were eventually turned over to the FBI in Puerto Rico.

A defense attorney for Froias declined to comment on the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
Following a tragic and serious crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, authorities...
State Police release new details on deadly I-91 crash in Longmeadow
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
There is new information on a story we first brought you on Friday about the arrest of a woman...
Arraignment held for woman accused of bringing gun to Springfield courthouse

Latest News

FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023,...
El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
US troops arrive at border as migration curbs set to end
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on vacation
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him