Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window

A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a second-story window. (Source: KCCI, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By KCCI News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a second-story window, according to police in Des Moines.

Kyrie Jones was walking her dog when she noticed the toddler had popped out the screen and was hanging out the window.

“I noticed the little boy was bending over the edge of the window, and he was throwing things out the window,” Jones said. “I went to the neighbor’s and knocked and rang the doorbell.”

Jones said the toddler’s mother never answered the front door, so she called police and ran back to keep an eye on the window.

“When I came back out, the baby was holding on the ledge, hanging,” Jones said.

She stood underneath him just in case he fell and started yelling for help, hoping someone inside might hear her.

There was no response from the child’s mother as he dangled from the window and then lost his grip.

“It looks like the baby fell out the window, but the caller caught the child,” police scanner audio said.

“I think the adrenaline kicked in and I didn’t feel anything,” Jones said. “His Pamper fell off so I wrapped him up in my house coat and within two minutes, two or three minutes, the cops showed up.”

At 33 weeks pregnant, Jones saved the child’s life.

“I am just glad I was there at the right time,” Jones said through tears. “I can’t imagine what it would have been like to walk out a couple of minutes later and see a baby on the concrete.”

Police said detectives and social services are following up. It is unclear if the child’s mother will face any charges.

