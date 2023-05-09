Strike impacting Springfield day care center enters second day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teacher strike has closed down a Springfield day care for a second day on Tuesday. It has left almost 100 kids out of class at Springfield Partners for Community Action as the 16 educators protest along State Street.

Those teachers are fighting for things like higher pay and more time-off as the continue their fight for more fair contract negotiations.

Springfield Partners for Community Action Early Learning Center has almost 100 young children who attend the day care facility. Jahara Gabriel told Western Mass News that all 16 teachers who are part of the union, United Auto Workers Local 2322, are taking part in the strike. The teachers did discuss contract negiotations with the school’s management team Monday night, but they told us they did not come to an agreement during those conversations which were held virtually.

“Last night, there was a little bit of movement, but not enough. They’re still not bargaining in good faith with us. They want to just take their word on certain things. That’s just not good enough for me and the girls...We went over uniform, so we did kind of make some movement there. They’re still a little bit up in the air with it, but like I said before, they’re still not bargaining in good faith with us,” Gabriel explained.

Gabriel told us that the parents who have children who attend the day care are in support of the teachers on-strike.

