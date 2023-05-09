Strike impacting Springfield day care center enters second day

By Kristin Burnell and David Winstrom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teacher strike has closed down a Springfield day care for a second day on Tuesday. It has left almost 100 kids out of class at Springfield Partners for Community Action as the 16 educators protest along State Street. 

Those teachers are fighting for things like higher pay and more time-off as the continue their fight for more fair contract negotiations.

Springfield Partners for Community Action Early Learning Center has almost 100 young children who attend the day care facility. Jahara Gabriel told Western Mass News that all 16 teachers who are part of the union, United Auto Workers Local 2322, are taking part in the strike. The teachers did discuss contract negiotations with the school’s management team Monday night, but they told us they did not come to an agreement during those conversations which were held virtually.

“Last night, there was a little bit of movement, but not enough. They’re still not bargaining in good faith with us. They want to just take their word on certain things. That’s just not good enough for me and the girls...We went over uniform, so we did kind of make some movement there. They’re still a little bit up in the air with it, but like I said before, they’re still not bargaining in good faith with us,” Gabriel explained.

Gabriel told us that the parents who have children who attend the day care are in support of the teachers on-strike.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Following a tragic and serious crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, authorities...
State Police release new details on deadly I-91 crash in Longmeadow
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
Emergency crews respond to crash on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow.
Traffic Alert: Single motor vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

Latest News

Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
Health Tips Tuesday: Stroke Awareness Month
Health Tips Tuesday: Stroke Awareness Month
Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Health Tips Tuesday: Stroke Awareness Month
Health Tips Tuesday: Stroke Awareness Month