Top 10 Weather Day Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Cooler and quite dry today across western Mass with afternoon highs ranging in the 60s. We’ve seen some thicker western wildfire smoke again today, but it looks to be moving south and out of the area tonight.

Clear and a bit cold tonight with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for central and eastern Hampshire County through 7am for widespread frost. Though the growing season has also started in Hamden County, the thinking is frost will be spottier and not widespread enough for an advisory.

Full sunshine on the way for Wednesday, which will bring up temperatures quickly. From sunrise to Noon, temps should go from the mid-30 to almost mid-60s! Afternoon highs reach lower 70s for most of the valley with a westerly breeze gusting to 15mph at times. Top 10 Weather Day!

Warmer temperatures on tap Thursday to Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds into New England. At the surface, high pressure moves off the coast, allowing for more of a westerly breeze, which will also help bring in the warmth and highs get to around 80 all 3 days. We are expecting mainly dry weather, however, there is a low risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm both Thursday and Friday afternoon into the evening.

Patchy clouds linger Saturday and it may even feel a touch muggy. Drier air builds Saturday night and Sunday and temperatures cool back to the low 70s for Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers are possible Monday, but not locked in yet. Temperatures looking more seasonable most of the week.

