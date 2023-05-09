Town by Town: Chicopee flag raising, foster care appreciation, Holyoke author talk

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Joe Chaisson and David Winstrom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee celebrated Mental Health Awareness Month with a flag raising Tuesday morning at Chicopee City Hall flag plaza.

Mental Health Awareness Month is recognized in the United States each May and has been observed every year since 1949.

To help support Mental Health Awareness Month, Chicopee officials encourage people to connect with friends, family, and other individuals to strike-up some positive dialogue about mental health and the importance of ending the stigma.

May is also Foster Care Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge families and professionals who help children and youth in care find permanent homes and connections.

On Tuesday, the Gándara Center held a foster care appreciation luncheon at noon at their corporate office in Springfield.

Foster parents were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the youth they serve, plus the center celebrated foster parents, including one who will be retiring after 23 years of service.

At the Holyoke Public Library, author Joshua Shanley spoke with residents.

Shanley is the author of the book ‘Connecticut River Valley Flood of 1936,’ which is about massive amounts of rain in the spring of 1936 that left tens of thousands homeless, unemployed, and without power for weeks.

The book covers the timeline of events, as well as the future of floods.

