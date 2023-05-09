WATCH: Curious bear visits home in residential neighborhood

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit. (Source: Barry and Diane Summers)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A family living in southeastern North Carolina had a surprise visitor at their home last month.

A curious bear paid them a visit the morning of April 28.

Doorbell video footage submitted to WECT shows the bear walking across the front yard, up the sidewalk and onto the porch before looking around and walking away.

According to the homeowners, it is their first time seeing a bear in the 14 years they have lived in the neighborhood.

They reported that others in the neighborhood saw the bear as well, although they have not seen it since.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Following a tragic and serious crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, authorities...
State Police release new details on deadly I-91 crash in Longmeadow
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
Emergency crews respond to crash on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow.
Traffic Alert: Single motor vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

Latest News

FILE - Tiger Woods, right, with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica...
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
The popularity of “No Mow May” took off in 2020 when a university of Wisconsin study backed up...
Usefulness of ‘No Mow May’ to pollinators up for debate
FILE - This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. A task force released a proposed update to...
Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, panel says