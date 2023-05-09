We’re Hiring Wednesday: Behavioral Health Network
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Behavorial Health Network in western Massachusetts has job openings in the following positions:
- Mobile Crisis Triage Supervisor – Provide support to MCI Clinicians along with those in Crisis. Third shift.
- Counselor-Case Manager– Provide guidance & support to adults in recovery from addiction.
- OTP Clinician – provide Master’s level clinical services to adults overcoming opioid addiction in an outpatient setting
- Recovery Specialist – be a guide and a mentor to adults in addiction recovery in an inpatient setting.
- Domestic Violence Advocate – provide community-based outreach support to individuals affected by domestic violence or abuse.
- Residential Direct Care - Developmental Services: Provide services in group homes to support the growth, independence, and safety of individuals.
- RN/LPN – support adults at various stages of addiction recovery from substance use & alcohol in an inpatient setting.
- Residential Support Specialist - Adult Community Clinical Services (ACCS) program; support the growth, independence, safety, and stability of individuals in a residential or home-based settings.
- Mental Health Support Specialist - Program for Assertive Community Treatment - a highly integrated outreach program providing treatment to individuals to meet goals, reduce hospitalizations, arrests, and incarcerations.
