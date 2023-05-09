We’re Hiring Wednesday: Behavioral Health Network

Behavorial Health Network in western Massachusetts has job openings in the following positions:

Mobile Crisis Triage Supervisor – Provide support to MCI Clinicians along with those in Crisis. Third shift.

Counselor-Case Manager– Provide guidance & support to adults in recovery from addiction.

OTP Clinician – provide Master’s level clinical services to adults overcoming opioid addiction in an outpatient setting

Recovery Specialist – be a guide and a mentor to adults in addiction recovery in an inpatient setting.

Domestic Violence Advocate – provide community-based outreach support to individuals affected by domestic violence or abuse.

Residential Direct Care - Developmental Services: Provide services in group homes to support the growth, independence, and safety of individuals.

RN/LPN – support adults at various stages of addiction recovery from substance use & alcohol in an inpatient setting.

Residential Support Specialist - Adult Community Clinical Services (ACCS) program; support the growth, independence, safety, and stability of individuals in a residential or home-based settings.