Westfield Police asking for public’s help locating 2 missing children

Missing children from Westfield 050823
Missing children from Westfield 050823(Westfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

According to Westfield Police, 16-year-old Casey and 14-year-old Lori were last seen in the area of 166 Hillside Road in Westfield around 6:40 p.m. Monday. They were originally out walking a dog and did not return home.

Casey was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and possibly a flannel shirt, with black hiking boots. She also has long brown hair.

Lori was last seen wearing blue jeggings and a Scooby Doo shirt.

If you have seen them or have any information regarding their whereabouts, please call the Westfield Police Department.

