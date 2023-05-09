Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield have located two girls who had been reported missing.

According to Westfield Police, 16-year-old Casey and 14-year-old Lori had been last seen in the area of 166 Hillside Road in Westfield around 6:40 p.m. Monday. They were originally out walking a dog and did not return home.

Around noon on Tuesday, police noted that both girls and the dog had been found and were safe. They also thanked “all who assisted us in this matter.”

