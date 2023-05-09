Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers

Missing children from Westfield 050823
Missing children from Westfield 050823(Westfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield have located two girls who had been reported missing.

According to Westfield Police, 16-year-old Casey and 14-year-old Lori had been last seen in the area of 166 Hillside Road in Westfield around 6:40 p.m. Monday. They were originally out walking a dog and did not return home.

Around noon on Tuesday, police noted that both girls and the dog had been found and were safe. They also thanked “all who assisted us in this matter.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Following a tragic and serious crash Sunday morning on I-91 North in Longmeadow, authorities...
State Police release new details on deadly I-91 crash in Longmeadow
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
Emergency crews respond to crash on I-91 Northbound in Longmeadow.
Traffic Alert: Single motor vehicle crash on I-91 in Longmeadow

Latest News

A teacher strike has closed down a Springfield day care for a second day on Tuesday.
Strike impacting Springfield day care center enters second day
Health Tips Tuesday: Stroke Awareness Month
Health Tips Tuesday: Stroke Awareness Month
Christmas Tree Shops
10 Christmas Tree Shops locations slated to close
Health Tips Tuesday: Stroke Awareness Month
Health Tips Tuesday: Stroke Awareness Month