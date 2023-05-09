Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show

Thousands of people are expected to be in attendance for the 2023 Westfield International Air Show this weekend
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people are expected to be in attendance for the 2023 Westfield International Air Show this weekend and local leaders are on-hand to prepare for the influx of people coming into the city.

Show director Lt. Col. Stephen Mendick told Western Mass News attendance for the shows will be in the tens of thousands.

“We’re expecting anywhere between 25,000 and 35,000 people to be enjoying the show, so we got food, drinks, beer, and everything for everyone to enjoy themselves throughout the day either Saturday or Sunday,” Mendick said.

People heading to the show this weekend may see signs indicating that they should expect traffic delays due to the influx of people heading through Westfield. Westfield Police Captain Steve Dickinson said they’re prepared to deal with the traffic.

“We have approximately 35 traffic posts and security posts that we’re putting up. We will have three lanes of traffic, similar to what you see at Foxboro, but on a smaller scale, but on a smaller scale here in Westfield on Southampton Road coming off the turnpike north and south and a north road coming in from Holyoke and I-91,” Dickinson explained.

Westfield City Councilor Ralph Figy told Western Mass News that area businesses are likely to feel the trickle-down effects of the air show.

“You throw an air show in there and you’re going to bring 50,000 to 75,000 additional people in the town, you’re going to sell gas, you’re going to sell breakfast, you’re going to sell lunch. Local merchants should benefit from the show,” Figy said.

He hopes people visiting Westfield will be able to navigate the traffic and enjoy the show.

“This is a temporary thing. It’s not a permanent thing. It’s going to happen two days out of this year and next year, so we’ll put up with it…I’m super excited to be a part of this. I know that Saturday is the bigger of the two days,” Figy explained.

