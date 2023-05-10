3 local towns become part of dirt roads study after receiving funding

CHESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three towns in western Massachusetts are set to study the future of dirt roads in their communities. The effort is in the public input phase which played out in the hill towns on Wednesday.

The town of Chester teamed up with Blandford and Middlefield after receiving a grant worth over $300,000 to conduct a study to find nature-based solutions that would combat the erosion of dirt roads in all three towns.

People living in those communities learned more about the study and how it will affect them during a listening session on Wednesday.

The effort is spearheaded by the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.

Community Outreach Liaison Meredith Babcock told Western Mass News the goal of the study is to identify ways to work with other nature to maintain the dirt roads as opposed to committing to full-blown paving projects.

“Their towns are mountainous,” said Babcock. “Much of what we’re dealing with is erosion and the steep grade is always a problem. So, how do you get water naturally off of a road surface and not channel it to a river? Not channel it to a culvert but disperse it so it can seep in. That’s a big part of what we’re looking at.”

The 2-year study in the three towns will analyze issues on the dirt roads and beaver activity to see whether those dams are helping or hurting the water flow that could affect the dirt roads.

Patty Gambarini with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission also told us after these studies are completed, contractors will put together designs of the most important and frequent fixers needed to maintain the roads and provide cost estimates.

“They’re going to do a library of nature-based designs so that these fixes can happen more easily,” said Gambarini. “They will be ready-made designs with some sense of cost.”

Currently, the project is in its community input phase.

Project leaders rely on residents to point out the problems they see on dirt roads.

Babcock explained that based on input so far, maintaining the dirt roads in the area is crucial to the look and feel of the communities.

“What is it about a dirt road that makes it feel beautiful as you’re rising down seeing the barns and the dirt roads? That is all part of it,” said Babcock. “They’re also wonderful because they’re pervious surfaces and as people know, impervious surfaces don’t move when it ices up and can cause other problems.”

