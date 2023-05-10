AP source: Harris postpones MTV event over writers’ strike

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023....
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023. A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office. A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because it would have been seen as crossing the picket line for striking Hollywood writers.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike that’s snarling the television and movie industries has now scrambled the White House schedule.

A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line. That’s a political nonstarter for Democrats who rely on union support.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTV’s Mental Health Action Day Conversation.

President Joe Biden called for a “fair deal” for writers at a White House movie screening this week.

“Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Chicopee 050823
Suspicious vehicle in Walmart lot leads to firearms arrest in Chicopee
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. A trial...
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
FILE - A baby's feet is seen in this file photo. The U.K. was the first country in the world to...
1st babies born in Britain using DNA from 3 people