Baystate radiologist reacts to updated mammography guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New recommended guidelines have been released for getting mammograms starting at the age of 40.

“As breast imagers and people who specialize in the diagnoses of breast cancer have long stated the most benefit, the most lives are saved by starting screening mammography at age 40,” said Dr. Jennifer Hadro, medical director at Baystate Breast and Wellness Center.

The United States Preventative Services Task Force has come out with new recommendations that women should start getting mammograms at age 40, which is 10 years earlier than their previous recommendation back in 2016, but their new guidance is to get them every other year.

Hadro told us how this is a step in the right direction, but the frequency of visits needs to be updated to advise women to be screened annually instead of every two years. She added it can be confusing for women because of the changing recommendations.

“We breast imagers, the Society of Breast Imaging, American College of Radiology have long maintained that women should start at age 40 and we are in agreement about that, but that they should have annual screening mammograms,” Hadro noted.

According to the United States Preventative Services Task Force screenings at age 40 could save 19 percent more lives. Hadro said the more aggressive types of breast cancer typically start in women in their 40s and if they catch it as early as possible, they have the chance to save more lives.

“Women in their 20s start having a discussion with their primary care providers because every woman is going to have a different history and have a different risk factor,” Hadro explained.

Hadro added that out of 100 women who get screened, only about 10 will come back for additional imaging and of that, a very small percentage will need a biopsy or follow-up.

