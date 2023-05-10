Boy hit, killed by car during walk to break in new shoes

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed in Kentucky while walking home on April 29.

His family said the teen had gone for a walk to break in a new pair of shoes. They never thought he wouldn’t make it home.

Johnathan Bridgeman, who his family and friends called Jeb, was known for going out on walks. His parents say they had just moved back to the area and he loved how close his home was to shops and restaurants.

“We had called him and said it was time to come home and he said, ‘I’m walking home from Walmart, but you don’t need to pick me up. I can just come home. I’ll be there in 30 minutes,’” said his mother, Hallee Bridgeman.

Jeb was known for his punctuality, so when he still wasn’t home after 40 minutes, Hallee Bridgeman knew something was wrong.

When she called him, a detective answered the phone instead.

“‘Ma’am, we need you to come to the corner of Bypass and Redwing. There’s been an incident, and if this is your son, he’s deceased.’ We got in the car and drove to the scene, and Gregg identified him,” Hallee Bridgeman recounted.

Jeb’s family said he was weeks away from his 15th birthday.

“It’s completely wrong that he’s not here. I’m not angry with the driver. I’m angry that Jeb is not here. That the world is not a better place because he’s no longer in it,” said Gregg Bridgeman, Johnathan’s father.

Gregg Bridgeman said Jeb was very personable and always cracking jokes. He was homeschooled but was involved in several extracurriculars including taekwondo, music and ventriloquism.

“He was the best of Hallee and the best of me,” Gregg Bridgeman said. “None of the worst.”

Jeb’s claim to fame was solving a Rubik’s cube in less than 30 seconds while reciting Pi, his father said.

“He represented a person that has 100% guarantee of being successful in some way in the future,” said Jeb’s brother, Scott Bridgeman, Johnathan’s brother.

Scott Bridgeman said he was always amazed by his brother. He said Jeb could learn to master anything he put his mind to. So much so that what Jeb wanted to be when he grew up changed every day.

“We encouraged him to pursue acting because he was really good at it then,” Hallee Bridgeman said. “He could become everything.”

The Bridgemans said their strong faith is helping them cope and the fact that they never missed the chance to tell Jeb how much they loved him.

“I just want to know what happened and I want it to never happen to anybody else,” Gregg Bridgeman said.

The Bridgemans said police are still investigating. They said, as of now, it still hasn’t been ruled an accident and that they’re waiting on various lab results and surveillance footage.

The family said they’re working on ways to honor Johnathan’s life as they move forward.

