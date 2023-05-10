Getting Answers: Springfield Board of Police Commissioners discuss disciplinary responsibilities

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Board of Police Commissioners has taken up issues potentially reinstating two convicted police officers to the city’s police department. Recently, they have discussed how to handle the suspension of another Springfield Police officer.

The board was created last year and now we’re getting an update on where things stand as they handle all police disciplinary responsibilities.

“The commission started a little slow, now we’re organized we’re honing our meetings in a proper format, the team that I have is great,” said Norman Roldan. “Each police commissioner is excellent. They are putting a lot of effort into it.”

Norman Roldan, chair of the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners told Western Mass News the board continues to find their footing in their role in the city.

“We have organized with the D.O.J in the law department to come up with a manual we’re working with the police department also on a couple of the committees the DOJ asked us to talk about it,” said Roldan.

The 5-member board took over all police disciplinary responsibilities in 2022, after the State Supreme Judicial Court sided with city council efforts to replace the position of police commissioner with a board of commissioners.

The board has taken up issues like reversing an earlier decision to reinstate two convicted police officers to the city’s police department. Those two officers, Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero, were convicted of misdemeanor assault following a bar fight outside of Nathan Bills in 2015.

More recently, Springfield Police Officer, Jeffrey Alicea was suspended by post the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. Court documents revealed a verbal and physical argument while the officer was wearing his department issued uniform, as he was on his way to work.

Roldan said they discussed that matter during the executive session on Tuesday.

“We’re working with our law department to look at the process to handle that,” said Norman Roldan. “As you know, there’s a mandate put that the officer got suspended because of what happened. So, we’re now in the process of reviewing the case and coming up with a process to handle how we would handle the city side.”

Meanwhile, Springfield City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce told us the city council is now having more open conversations with the board about communications they had in the past.

“Everything is a work and progress I believe that we’re going to have a better working relationship,” said Click-Bruce. “We are on the same page and we’re looking to move the city forward.”

