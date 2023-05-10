Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone wrong.

“I was with a group of friends and we were just like, damn,” said Ludlow High School senior Jalen Camacho.

On Thursday night, 70 Ludlow High School students planned to carry out their annual senior prank. Camacho told Western Mass News that he was one of the seniors who participated and when he arrived, “We get there at like 9 and we see the whole place trashed. Paper towels, toilet paper, confetti, all that kind of stuff.”

An email was sent out by Ludlow High School Principal Nemeth, which was obtained by Western Mass News, that read, in part:

“Seventy (70) students of the senior class, in one way or another, defaced every hallway (17 out of 17), 8 out of 8 stairwells, and three classrooms within the building that night … Approximately 500 crickets were released in the teacher’s lounge, wall mounted teachers name plates were broken, and teachers’ classroom door handles were secured with condoms.”

“Students came and went from the building from 8:14 pm until 9:52 pm when their trick foolery finally was stopped by an adult … it took 2.5 hours, from 10 pm-12:30 am, to clean the building so that it could be opened for teaching and learning Friday morning.”

The administration also informed seniors that they would not be able to participate in the annual senior farewell, where they walk through the building one final time as a class before walking at graduation. Camacho said that he doesn’t think the punishment fits the crime.

“I heard stories from the past about seniors putting crickets around the school…same thing happened this year. I didn’t think they were gonna be that mad,” Camacho explained.

However, he’s prepared to deal with the consequences.

“I hope there’s still a way we can get the farewell back, but if not, I guess we gotta live with it. We did the actions and now, we gotta face the consequences,” Camacho said.

We reached out to the Ludlow superintendent’s office, who declined our request for comment.

