More summer-like to end the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A seasonably warm day in the lower to middle 70s after a cold and frosty start this morning!

Staying brisk this evening with clear skies. Temperatures drop quickly after sunset, but we won’t get as cold overnight. Lows fall into the upper 30s for a few to lower and middle 40s for most with light and variable breezes.

Summer-like temperatures on tap Thursday to Saturday thanks to a ridge of high pressure and a surface high to our south bringing in a westerly wind flow. Afternoon highs should hit upper 70s to around 80 degrees in the valley and middle to upper 70s in the hill towns. West breezes may gust to 15-20mph at times. There’s also a low risk for a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It would be a pop-up situation as some upper level energy swings around the ridge of high pressure to our south.

Sunny and warm to end the week with highs back into the lower 80s for western Mass with a few mid-80s possible! We will have another day of sunshine and a good westerly breeze of 10-15mph – this also aiding in the very high pollen levels across our area! There’s also another low risk for a pop up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

A cold front will move in from the north Saturday, bringing in more clouds for the morning along with a slight muggy feel. There’s a low risk for showers in the early afternoon as the front passes, mainly south of the Mass Pike. Temperatures end up back around 80, then cooler, drier air works in for Saturday night and Sunday.

Mother’s Day is looking dry and seasonable with highs back to the lower 70s. We should get some good sunshine along with scattered clouds. Staying seasonable early next week with a warmer day Tuesday and a shower chance with a passing front. Cooler mid-week, then another warm up through the end of the week.

