Police investigation closes part of Pendleton Ave. in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a Chicopee roadway is closed while police conduct an investigation in the area.

Chicopee Police said that Pendleton Avenue is closed from Memorial Drive to Fernwood Street and it is not know how long the road will be closed.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.