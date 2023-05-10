Police investigation closes part of Pendleton Ave. in Chicopee

Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police Cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a Chicopee roadway is closed while police conduct an investigation in the area.

Chicopee Police said that Pendleton Avenue is closed from Memorial Drive to Fernwood Street and it is not know how long the road will be closed.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

