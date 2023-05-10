Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death

Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's credit card.(Osceola County Corrections)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities say a former St. Cloud police officer has been arrested for stealing and using a dead man’s credit card information.

Police said police officer Dianne Ferreira took the man’s information after responding to a medical call in which he died from a cardiac incident.

Ferreira is accused of taking pictures of the man’s credit card and identification as first responders were gathering information about the patient and his wallet was open.

Authorities launched an investigation after a family member noticed fraudulent credit card transactions in April.

Ferreira was immediately relieved of her duties without pay before resigning.

She is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges including credit card fraud.

Ferreira was booked into jail on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
Police are investigating an unattended death inside a Chicopee apartment building after reports...
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee

Latest News

Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
VIDEO: Police respond to cries for help, end up finding very upset goat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end
Oklahoma police responded to someone calling for help but it ended up just being a loud goat.
Police respond to calls for help, turns out to be loud goat
Protesters march through the Broadway-Lafayette subway station to protest the death of Jordan...
NYC mayor: Subway chokehold is a ‘tragedy that never should have happened’