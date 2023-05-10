Recall issued for mung bean sprouts produced at Whately farm

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Mung bean sprouts that came from a western Massachusetts farm are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that the recall by Chang Farm in Whately involves 10-pound bulk bags and 12-ounce retail bags that have a sell-by date of May 7, 2023 and were sold under the brands Chang Farm and Nature’s Wonder.

State officials noted that preliminary lab tests indicate that mung bean sprouts from the farm that have a sell-by date after May 7, 2023 could also be contaminated and are they are urging people not to eat any mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm until further notice.

The products were distributed to stores and wholesalers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

If mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm were or are in your home, Mass. DPH said you should:

Dispose of products in a closed plastic bag placed in a sealed trash can to prevent people and animals from eating the products.

Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards, and countertops; then sanitize these items with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water.

Dry these items with a clean cloth or clean paper towel.

Wipe up spills in the refrigerator immediately and clean the refrigerator regularly.

Always wash your hands with warm water and soap after cleaning and sanitizing.

They noted that Chang Farm is cooperating and has suspended operations and distribution of the product pending an investigation into the source of the contamination.

If you have any illness concerns, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Chang Farms 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (413) 522-0234 or (413) 222-5519.

