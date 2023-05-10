Recall issued for mung bean sprouts produced at Whately farm

Mung bean sprouts that came from a western Massachusetts farm are being recalled over possible...
Mung bean sprouts that came from a western Massachusetts farm are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Mung bean sprouts that came from a western Massachusetts farm are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that the recall by Chang Farm in Whately involves 10-pound bulk bags and 12-ounce retail bags that have a sell-by date of May 7, 2023 and were sold under the brands Chang Farm and Nature’s Wonder.

State officials noted that preliminary lab tests indicate that mung bean sprouts from the farm that have a sell-by date after May 7, 2023 could also be contaminated and are they are urging people not to eat any mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm until further notice.

The products were distributed to stores and wholesalers in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

If mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm were or are in your home, Mass. DPH said you should:

  • Dispose of products in a closed plastic bag placed in a sealed trash can to prevent people and animals from eating the products.
  • Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards, and countertops; then sanitize these items with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water.
  • Dry these items with a clean cloth or clean paper towel.
  • Wipe up spills in the refrigerator immediately and clean the refrigerator regularly.
  • Always wash your hands with warm water and soap after cleaning and sanitizing.

They noted that Chang Farm is cooperating and has suspended operations and distribution of the product pending an investigation into the source of the contamination.

If you have any illness concerns, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Chang Farms 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (413) 522-0234 or (413) 222-5519.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile issued criminal summons following pursuit on Mass. Pike 050823
16 year old issued criminal summons following police pursuit on Mass. Pike
Missing children from Westfield 050823
Westfield Police locate two missing teenagers
Western Mass News has learned a Springfield police officer was suspended by POST, the...
Springfield officer suspended for alleged assault while in uniform
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
Part of Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee is closed due to a police investigation
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee

Latest News

Part of Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee is closed due to a police investigation
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
A West Springfield woman is looking to get her smile back. After undergoing chemotherapy...
West Springfield woman hoping to restore smile damaged by chemotherapy
New recommended guidelines have been released for getting mammograms starting at the age of 40.
Baystate radiologist reacts to updated mammography guidelines