Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a car crash in Palmer last week. We have learned that Patricia Cable, also known as Pattie to most, was a kindergarten teacher with Springfield Public Schools for eight years.

“Springfield school department lost an amazing teacher. She was very hands on with them,” said Carla Rosario, a Springfield parent.

Flags could be seen at half-staff outside Samuel Bowles Elementary School in Springfield on Wednesday where Cable, 31, taught kindergarten for almost a decade. The principal of the school, John Doty, confirmed to Western Mass News that Cable passed away Thursday following a car crash in Palmer.

“She had my daughter in 2020 which was during COVID and actually that’s where I really began to have a relationship with her as we all ended up working from home more often than not. It was hard because she also had foster children, so she kind of had to have other teachers over so she could do things with them as well…She was a dog lover, so we got to meet all of her dogs at that point and that’s where everything became really personal,” Rosario added.

Rosario told us that both her daughter and son had Cable as a teacher. She recalled the moment she found out that Cable had passed away.

“When we got the news about Ms. Cable, my son did tell me something happened with her, but they hadn’t mentioned anything, but as I’m getting home, I’m getting the phone call of what happened, so my son said he cried in school and then when I told my daughter, she cried at home for a good hour,” Rosario noted.

Rosario said the community will continue to honor her life.

“The kids and I are going to spend a day at the TJO O’Connor dog center…Parents did get together on Saturday and dropped off flowers and teddy bears Saturday morning at the entrance to her door,” Rosario explained.

She described the impact this teacher had on her children both inside and outside the classroom.

“She was one of those teachers that really made an impact on my children and throughout this whole last couple of days, it’s been basically remember when Ms. Cable did this? Remember when she did that?” Rosario said.

