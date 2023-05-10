Town by Town: Hadley Elementary national recognition, fish lift opens, mini golf season

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Hadley, Holyoke and South Hadley.

Hadley Elementary School receives national recognition for its commitment to empower students.

Western Mass News was told Hadley Elementary is one of almost 500 schools across the U.S. to receive this honor through the “project lead the way.”

The nonprofit organization serves millions of Pre-K through 12th grade students and teachers.

The first and most successful fish lift on the Atlantic coast, the Robert E. Barrett Fishway at Holyoke Dam, opened for its annual viewing season.

There will also be special Mother’s Day activities this Sunday, May 14. The fishway is fun for all ages and admission is free!

Mini golf is officially open McCray’s Farm for the season in South Hadley.

The golf special at the farm is $11.00 per person that includes golf, hotdog or grilled cheese, small ice cream and can of soda or water or chocolate milk.

