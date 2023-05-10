Ware crews respond to 2-alarm apartment fire on Vigeant St.

1 hospitalized after the 2-alarm fire.
By Libby James and Matt Price
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Wednesday, one person was hospitalized as a result of a 2-alarm house fire on Vigeant Street in Ware.

The Ware Fire Department confirmed they received a call shortly before 1 A.M. from a tenant on the second floor of the structure.

Heavy smoke came from that floor but it was knocked down before it could spread to the third floor or adjacent structures.

2 residents were able to escape, with one individual taken to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer.

Ware crews confirm there were no working smoke detectors in the house and that the third floor is currently under renovation.

The tenant living in the first-floor unit was not home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

