Amherst Road closed, after accident left downed wires on roadway in Belchertown

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Belchertown crews respond to an accident that caused Amherst Road to close on Wednesday night.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, Amherst Road is closed between Lower Federal Street and Gulf Road from an accident that left downed electrical wire on roadway.

Officials confirmed National Grid is currently on scene repairing the issue.

The public is advised to seek alternate routes at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

