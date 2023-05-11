‘Bird’ electric scooters make a comeback in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - They’re back! Bird brand electric scooters have left their winter hibernation and returned to the streets of West Springfield.

Despite concerns about parking from residents, Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News the electric scooters were successful last year and he’s happy they are back in the westside.

“They were a great tool for folks to use them especially in our downtown area to get around,” said Mayor Reichelt.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt talked about the Bird-brand electronic scooters once again taking flight in the town.

Through an app, people can locate these electric scooters throughout the community and pay to use them.

Mayor Reichelt explained to us that it’s a great way for people to get around in places where parking can be a challenge including downtown and notably the Big E fairgrounds during fair season.

“We saw the most rides around the fair so middle September, beginning of October,” said Mayor Reichelt. “You can park much further away from the fairgrounds, like the town hall parking lot for example, and then take a Bird scooter over and not have to deal with all that traffic.”

However last year, residents expressed concern across social media when the scooters first came to westside. People shared photos online and with Western Mass News that showed scooters left all around town. Mayor Reichelt assured residents that a local contractor will be picking them up daily to charge and move them.

“We’re trying to focus to put them in nesting areas as they say so they’re kind of in the same place all the time,” said Mayor Reichelt.

We also reached out to Bird, a spokesperson said a reminder about parking responsibly will be sent to users in the area next week and shared a statement that reads in part:

“The Bird app regularly notifies riders of proper parking etiquette. Push notifications remind riders to park and ride responsibly and not to block sidewalks, doorways, or ramps when parking. Additionally, riders can report improper parking or other issues through the ‘community mode’ function in the bird app or contacting Bird.”

Mayor Reichelt reminds residents to be respectful when riding.

“Be mindful of how you leave it and park it and make sure you leave the sidewalk accessible for folks that are in wheelchairs or family strollers,” Mayor Reichelt.

Mayor Reichelt said Birds will return to hibernation around the end of October beginning of November, depending on the weather.

