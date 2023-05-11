Colorado K9 officer who died saving lives honored in Washington D.C.

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - El Paso County, Colorado Sheriff Joseph Roybal said when negotiations failed to stop a suspect disturbing the peace with a firearm, his deputies needed to take action.

“Fearing that there would be lives at risk, our K9 handler deployed partner K9 Jinx, who subdued the suspect, saving lives, ultimately by sacrificing his own that night,” Roybal said.

Jinx was honored along with other K9 officers killed in the line of duty at a ceremony in Washington D.C. Thursday as part of police week.

Roybal says people love dogs for many reasons, but that night, Jinx showed the best qualities of man’s best friend.

“Their love. The undenying love and devotion to their human partners is unmistakable, and that was a perfect demonstration of that that fateful evening.”

Roybal honored police dogs making that same sacrifice across the country during the K9 ceremony for National Police week by ringing a bell when their name was called.

“It was absolutely an honor. As I was standing there it was very surreal. As the wind would have it, when the roses were being placed, I could smell the roses as I rang the bell.”

Roybal said it’s important to remember the roll all K9 officers play in keeping the public safe.

“Hope, love, and commitment. The undoubted sacrifice and commitment that our K9 partners have for their human partners, that they lay down their lives to save those of their human partners.”

National Police Week runs through Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police are investigating an unattended death inside a Chicopee apartment building after reports...
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show

Latest News

Colorado K9 officer who died saving lives honored in Washington D.C.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan testifies before the Senate...
EPA: New pollution limits proposed for US coal, gas power plants reflect ‘urgency’ of climate crisis
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages