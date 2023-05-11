Community coming together to help Springfield girl battling brain cancer

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An 11-year-old girl from Springfield is battling brain cancer and now the western Massachusetts community is coming together to support her.

“Karlie is going to have to do the fight. She’s going to have to fight brain cancer,” said Leah Johnson.

Johnson is a single mother of three children in Springfield and just weeks ago, her life changed forever when she found out her 11-year-old daughter has brain cancer.

“She was just complaining about her eye and I thought it was connected to a bug that was going around because we’re always sick and she just lost her glasses, so I thought maybe she was rubbing her eye too much, I didn’t think much of it,” Johnson noted.

She recounted the horrifying moments that led to her young daughter’s diagnosis.

“It kind of got a lot worse within two or three days, so then to the point where she was at school and they were supposed to be going on a field trip, but the teacher called and said she couldn’t go because her vision had gotten bad and she was seeing double…They found a large mass in the back of her brain,” Johnson added.

Karlie underwent surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital to remove the tumor, but Johnson told us Karlie is not the same 11-year-old she describes as a loving and caring child.

“She doesn’t speak the same, she’s not communicating the same. She sounds like a six-year-old when she talks, like a smaller child. She’s not really using complete sentences. She can’t really walk by herself. She has a wheelchair because her vision is pretty bad. She’s still seeing double,” Johnson added.

Karlie will now receive six weeks of radiation and one year of chemotherapy in Boston. For Johnson, one of the most difficult challenges is not being by her daughter’s side at all times.

“She has to be alone at times because I can’t afford to get hotels out there and then I have two little ones, a one-year-old and three-year-old, and they aren’t allowed to stay in the hospital…I really need the help. There’s a point where I almost ran out of gas on the highway like barely made it because I don’t have any more money left to get back and forth,” Johnson explained.

Now, the community is rallying behind them to get them the help they need.

“Karlie is a sixth-grade student from the Springfield area. She is a student of my sisters and a couple weeks ago for all intents and purposes was a happy, healthy young girl,” said Danielle Sanville from Southampton.

Sanville lives in Southampton and when she heard about Karlie’s story, it was something that hits close to home for her.

“May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month and, sadly, my husband passed away in August of 2021 after a very long battle with brain cancer…When there’s a diagnosis like this, insurance only covers so much and hospitals do have social workers, but expenses really do add up. With the GoFundMe page, my hope is that this will help lessen the financial burden on the family,” Sanville added.

Living through own tragedy of losing her husband, she knows firsthand just how helpful money raised on a GoFundMe page can be during a time like this.

“For me, I know the financial burden and the emotional stress that you go through when you’re going through something like this and really a GoFundMe page was made for my husband and every single penny of that was used and it probably could have been used multiple times with the things that weren’t covered for medical equipment and home care and things like that,” Sanville noted.

Donations continue to pour in on that page each day, and Johnson is grateful for all who have already stepped up to support her and her daughter.

“I just want to say thanks to whoever has helped so far because I don’t really have a support system, so I never imagined that I would have help at all in this fight,” Johnson said.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on the GoFundMe page.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-11-yr-old-karlie-beat-brain-cancer

