CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine red wolf pups.

The zoo shared a video online of a few of the new pups that have arrived. The team said it welcomed two litters of the critically endangered animals.

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, had three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, had six, for a total of 9 pups, the zoo shared.

Officials with the zoo said the red wolf population has been dwindling and was once declared extinct in the wild. But the team in North Carolina is working to ensure the survival of the species.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

Veterinary staff said the pups will get continued checkups to make sure all nine remain in good health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police are investigating an unattended death inside a Chicopee apartment building after reports...
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show

Latest News

They’re back! Bird brand electric scooters have left their winter hibernation and returned to...
‘Bird’ electric scooters make a comeback in West Springfield
Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow, Holyoke, and Ludlow.
Town by Town: Nursing home renovation, ‘Conservation and Forestry Demo Day’, helping local veteran
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP...
Elon Musk says he’s found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
David Chou, of Las Vegas, is charged with 98 counts including weapons and explosives charges...
Man indicted on 98 charges for shooting at Taiwanese church in California
Des Moines police officers are being credited with saving a man suffering a mental crisis from...
WATCH: Officers save man from jumping off bridge