Easthampton city leaders look to fill 2 vacant school committee positions

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton School Committee met with the city council to discuss their next steps towards filling the two vacant school committee positions.

As you may recall, the two positions opened up following the controversial fallout between the school committee and their first choice for superintendent, Dr. Vito Perrone. Now they are one step closer to filling those gaps in their committee.

Easthampton city leaders decided their next steps towards filling two vacant school committee positions during Wednesday’s meeting, and the group approved this timeline:

May 15th: Deadline to submit applications.

May 18th: City council & school committee will hear from applicants.

May 31st: Group expected to vote on temporary school committee members.

Committee members discussed and debated the parameters of the process going forward, particularly when it comes to the second meeting and the voting process.

During the second meeting, each applicant will have five minutes to speak in front of the joint committee and will be asked to share their thoughts on participating in the interim superintendent search.

“I want to say that I agree with Marin that this is their biggest thing that they are going to do for the term that they are going to be in,” said Cynthia Kweincski. “And I think it is important to hear what they’re interested in and what they are looking for in that candidate.”

Another topic of discussion: what comes after candidates’ speeches.

“I would encourage you to say yes to questions,” said J.P. Kweincski. “Hopefully we can keep the meeting brief and we won’t be here until 2.”

Ultimately, the committee voted to allow each committee member to ask candidates one question.

Later this month, the joint committee will make their selection using sequential rank choice voting.

“We are going to vote once, ranking each candidate, then they are going to be tabulated in a sequential way a number of times,” said Daniel Rist.

City councilor Thomas Peake said the city has a history of using this process in previous elections and explained how works:

“We run it through until a candidate is declared a winner and that candidate is the first winner,” said Peake. “That winner is then removed from the ballot, it’s like they were eliminated. We then run through the process again. If your candidate was the first choice your vote will count for the second choice. Again, it’s the same ballot, you only need to vote once.”

Once elected, the temporary school committee members will serve until the end of the calendar year, unless they decide to run for re-election.

