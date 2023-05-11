Getting Answers: state bill proposes shorter prison sentences for organ, bone marrow donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A piece of legislation is in the early stages in the State House, but it has already raised some legal and ethical concerns. The bill proposes shorter sentence incentives for prisoners who donate organs and bone marrow.

The bill, H.2333, is called “An act to establish the Massachusetts incarcerated individual bone marrow and organ donation program” and it currently sitting in the Massachusetts House of Representatives after being introduced in February. It proposes establishing a program that would offer an incentive for prisoners to donate organs and bone marrow by way of shortening their sentences. It read:

“The bone marrow and organ donation program shall allow eligible incarcerated individuals to gain not less than 60 and not more than 365 day reduction in their length of their committed sentence in department of correction facilities or house of correction facilities if they are serving a Department of Correction sentence in a House of Corrections facility, on the condition that the incarcerated individual has donated bone marrow or organ(s).”

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez signed and sponsored this bill.

“I have friends that are waiting for donors and I know we all have members of family that are incarcerated and there’s no reason why in Massachusetts that the constitution should take anybody’s right away to be an organ donor or bone marrow transplant,” Gonzalez said.

Western Mass News took this bill to criminal justice Professor Creaig Dunton to learn what legal and ethical issues the legislation raises.

“There’s a reason why we keep our system to a donation only one,” Dunton said.

Dunton said this could be a clear violation of federal law, which prohibits the sale of organs. By offering a shorter sentence incentive, it could be perceived as compensation.

“When you think of the state essentially leveraging somebody’s freedom based upon their willingness to donate their organs, it’s really unpleasant to think about,” Dunton noted.

We spoke with Maria Goellner, deputy director of policy at FAMM, a national non-profit working in criminal justice reform, and she agreed with Dunton and called this bill dystopian.

“We were shocked and horrified when we saw this bill…This is extremely rare. This is an awful idea in my opinion and in FAMM’s opinion. This is really dystopian, something out of a horror movie,” Goellner explained.

Gonzalez told us that they are already making changes to the bill after receiving some pushback.

“We have put together a committee with some of the co-sponsors, as well as some of the medical experts in the field of organ donating. We’re going to take out the incentive component of that and create that policy which was the essential component of the bill,” Gonzalez added.

He told Western Mass News that he’d like to change the bill and make it a voluntary program for prisoners, without the incentive piece, but even with those changes, some have their doubts.

“I would still have some concerns about that adjustment just because pivoting from this to that. I would be a little bit concerned that people are still thinking there’s going to be a quid pro quo,” Goellner added.

The bill has not had any movement since being proposed, but in order for it to get passed, it would have to be taken up by a committee, be voted on, and passed by both the Massachusetts House and Senate, which is something Dunton believes is highly unlikely, given the ethical concerns.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.