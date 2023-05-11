Getting Answers: cancelation of the 2023 Easthampton Memorial Day parade

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after the cancellation of the annual Memorial Day parade in Easthampton this year.

“That is extremely sad. It’s Memorial Day and we should be celebrating our veterans,” said Theresa Lawton from Easthampton.

Lawton is the widow of a veteran who died from exposure to agent orange. When she heard that the city’s annual Memorial Day parade was called off this year, she told Western Mass News it is very unfortunate.

“I can’t think of a better tribute to our veterans than Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” Lawton added.

The Easthampton Veterans Council made the decision this week to cancel the parade because of construction happening on roads along the parade route and said, in part: “As a collaborative, we thought it would be too much for the parade lineup, the march for the parade participants, and also the spectators.”

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told us part of it has to do with the delay in construction projects.

“The construction season started a little later because of supply chain issues and also just labor. There are a lot of cities, like ourselves, who are doing projects,” LaChapelle added.

This also marked the third time in four years that there is no parade on this important weekend.

“I’m really going to miss it. It was like the kickoff to summer, but we’re also very supportive of our veterans community. We have a lot of veterans who live here and you’ll see the veteran flags on our telephone poles that we put up to commemorate and also celebrate the bravery of our vets,” LaChapelle explained.

Despite no parade this year, the veterans council said there will still be ceremonies to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The council told the community: “We would like to cordially invite you to the traditional ceremonies of honoring military veterans in this town who given the ultimate sacrifice for our United States of America.”

“We’re still going to have a remembrance at the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam War memorial right where Park and Main split. Everyone you would see in the parade will be there,” LaChapelle noted.

Knowing those ceremonies are still on, Lawton is thankful that thousands will remember the service members from wars past, including her late husband.

“Any activity or any festivities that they can do to bring awareness to our veterans is most appreciated,” Lawton said.

The mayor said she will keep an eye on the construction progress as summer events get closer. The plan is to have the Memorial Day parade back next year.

