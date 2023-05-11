Greenfield woman dead following crash along the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne

A Greenfield woman is dead after a crash last Friday on the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne.
A Greenfield woman is dead after a crash last Friday on the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne.(Source: MGN)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield woman is dead after a crash last Friday on the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened near Dragon Hill Road.

The woman was identified as 65-year-old Donna Woodcock. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she died on Monday.

Woodcock was reportedly driving with both of her parents in the car, both of whom were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Shelburne Police, along with Mass. State Police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police are investigating an unattended death inside a Chicopee apartment building after reports...
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show

Latest News

Community coming together to help Springfield girl battling brain cancer
Community coming together to help Springfield girl battling brain cancer
TB12 is coming back to New England, but no, not to play.
Tom Brady to be honored at Patriots home opener
Community coming together to help Springfield girl battling brain cancer
Community coming together to help Springfield girl battling brain cancer
Crews respond to a rollover crash in Belchertown
Rollover crash closes portion of Federal St. in Belchertown