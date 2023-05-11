Greenfield woman dead following crash along the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne

SHELBURNE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield woman is dead after a crash last Friday on the Mohawk Trail in Shelburne.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened near Dragon Hill Road.

The woman was identified as 65-year-old Donna Woodcock. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she died on Monday.

Woodcock was reportedly driving with both of her parents in the car, both of whom were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Shelburne Police, along with Mass. State Police.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.