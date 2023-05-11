Ludlow parents asking school officials to rethink punishment after senior prank gone wrong

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some parents are calling on school officials to rethink the students’ punishment after a senior prank gone wrong at Ludlow High School.

Western Mass News spoke with Ludlow High School students who took part in a prank at the school last week. They told us about 70 students intended to decorate the school, but instead it was trashed. We obtained an email sent out by the school’s principal that stated:

“Seventy (70) students of the senior class, in one way or another, defaced every hallway (17 out of 17), 8 out of 8 stairwells, and three classrooms within the building that night…Approximately 500 crickets were released in the teacher’s lounge, wall mounted teachers name plates were broken, and teachers’ classroom door handles were secured with condoms.”

In response, the principal informed the whole senior class that they would not be allowed to participate in the annual senior farewell where they walk through the building one final time as a class before walking at graduation. At a Ludlow School Committee meeting on Tuesday, a parent of a student who did not participate in the prank expressed his concerns regarding the punishment.

“I agree with punishing guilty people for doing guilty things, but I don’t believe in, is punishing innocent people for other people’s crimes,” that parent explained.

He estimated there are about 200 students in the senior class and only around 70 participated in the prank. Therefore, he said those 70 students should be the ones to get in trouble.

“They have video cameras in the school. All 70 kids can be documented because that’s what security cameras are used for…Leave the other 130 children out of it. They have nothing to do with it. They were home doing their homework,” the parent added.

He then called on school committee members to take action.

“I humbly ask you to go to the school and speak with the principal, or whoever is representing their half, and to try to get them to understand that this is an issued that should be taken up with the criminals and not the innocent kids,” the parent asked.

We reached out to the school committee and superintendent to see if they had any intention of reversing this decision, but we have not yet heard back.

