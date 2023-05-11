Man late for flight accused of threatening plane

The plane was emptied and swept for explosives Wednesday after a ticketed passenger threatened the aircraft. (Source: KDKA/CNN)
By KDKA staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man who missed his flight allegedly threatened to blow up the plane. It happened at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

Airport spokesperson Bob Kerlik said Allegheny County police responded to a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. about a perceived threat to an American Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia.

Shortly after Rachel Riordan got off her flight at the airport, she said she saw chaos unfolding in Terminal B.

“It was an American flight, so the B terminal. I think it was like B26 or 27,” she said. “I saw a lot of law enforcement in the B Terminal prior to arriving in that central area. But once I got there, I saw a crowd of people. The policemen and the elevated policemen with the body armor were storming through the B Terminal and running.

“I asked when I got to that central area and was told that they were evacuating the B Terminal and there was a lockdown,” Riordan said.

A ticketed passenger was late for his flight, missed boarding, then made a threat against the aircraft to gate agents. Police responded and took the man into custody.

Sources said they arrested the man who said he had a bomb in his checked bag.

The plane was emptied and swept for explosives. Passengers were rebooked.

The airport spokesperson said a portion of gates were cleared, but Terminal B was not evacuated.

“It sounds to me like it was just a threat, nothing. You know, he wasn’t going to act on anything so really, you know, puts it into perspective how the words can, some simple words can really disrupt the entire airport,” Riordan

Copyright 2023 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police are investigating an unattended death inside a Chicopee apartment building after reports...
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show

Latest News

A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say
Khaalis Ricardo Miller is accused of breaking into a couple's home with the wife alone inside.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man fights off burglary suspect who entered house with wife inside
FILE - Jacklyn Zeman, who portrays nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital," attends to...
Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ actress for 45 years, dies
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project.
Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation