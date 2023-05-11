Palmer firefighters respond to a large brush fire on Norma Street

Fire crews responded to a brush fire in the area of Norma Street on Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to a brush fire in the area of Norma Street on Thursday afternoon.(Palmer Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in the area of Norma Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to Fire Capt. Gauthier, firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:16 p.m. where they found a large brush fire that extended to a neighbor’s fence and shed.

Fire officials confirmed the neighbor alerted one of the homeowners house that was near the fire that the end of their driveway was on fire.

The cause of the fire under investigation at this time.

Three Rivers, Monson and Bondsville Fire Departments were at the scene to assist.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police are investigating an unattended death inside a Chicopee apartment building after reports...
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show

Latest News

Two cars were broken into overnight in Longmeadow and police believe those incidents are...
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Longmeadow, Enfield
A photo of a fire truck.
Belchertown crews respond to a brush fire on Railroad Street
Western Mass News is getting answers after the cancellation of the annual Memorial Day parade...
Getting Answers: cancelation of the 2023 Easthampton Memorial Day parade
It's the day people wait all year for: the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast in downtown...
Sheriff’s Department helping prepare 1,000 pounds of bacon for World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast