Palmer firefighters respond to a large brush fire on Norma Street

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire in the area of Norma Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to Fire Capt. Gauthier, firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:16 p.m. where they found a large brush fire that extended to a neighbor’s fence and shed.

Fire officials confirmed the neighbor alerted one of the homeowners house that was near the fire that the end of their driveway was on fire.

The cause of the fire under investigation at this time.

Three Rivers, Monson and Bondsville Fire Departments were at the scene to assist.

