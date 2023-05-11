Police investigating series of car break-ins in Longmeadow, Enfield

By Olivia Hickey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of car break-ins had impacted both Longmeadow and the town of Enfield, CT. Between the two towns, dozens of cars were broken into overnight and one was even stolen.

When we first met Ender Rapalo Thursday afternoon in Enfield, he was cleaning up the glass that was once a window in his truck. He said he didn’t hear anything strange overnight.

“The police came into my house around 5-5:30, knock on my door. I get out…Two police told me your car is broke, your neighbors too,” Rapalo said.

He told Western Mass News that about $1,500 worth of tools were stolen and he had to get a ride to work on Thursday.

“I don’t feel good when I see something like this, Rapalo added.

However, Rapalo wasn’t the only one left picking up the pieces. Nearly 30 cars were broken into and one was stolen on several streets in the Enfield area. In western Massachusetts, Longmeadow Police Capt. Carl Mazzafaro told us two cars were broken into overnight in the area of Meadow Road, right near the border of the two states. Police in both communities suspect a connection.

“It extended down into Enfield and even south of us as of last night. We started taking reports around 4:00 in the morning. Thus far, we have a total of 24 car breaks,” said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

He noted many of the break-ins happened near Route 5, which runs through both towns, and a lot of the vehicles had their windows smashed.

“This isn’t one-off kind of instance with the 24 offenses, plus the stolen car,” Fox added.

The Longmeadow and Enfield Police Departments, along with the East Windsor Police Department are all working together on this investigation. Fox advised people to put their cars in the garage when they can and call 911 for any suspicious activity.

