Rollover crash closes portion of Federal St. in Belchertown

Crews respond to an overnight rollover crash on Route 9 in Belchertown
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday night, Belchertown crews responded to a rollover accident that caused electrical wires down in the roadway resulting in the closure of Federal Street.

Officials confirmed National Grid is working to repair electrical issues and get traffic moving again.

Belchertown Police confirm there are no reported injuries.

The public is advised to seek alternate routes at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

