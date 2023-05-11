Rollover crash closes portion of Federal St. in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday night, Belchertown crews responded to a rollover accident that caused electrical wires down in the roadway resulting in the closure of Federal Street.

Officials confirmed National Grid is working to repair electrical issues and get traffic moving again.

Belchertown Police confirm there are no reported injuries.

The public is advised to seek alternate routes at this time.

