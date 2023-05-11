Sheriff’s Department helping prepare 1,000 pounds of bacon for World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the day people wait all year for: the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in downtown Springfield on Saturday.

“As you can imagine, we have a whole team that’s been working for hours. We came in this morning to check on it. We sampled a little bit and I can tell you it’s delicious,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley.

On Thursday, a whole crew of Springfield city leaders began making the bacon for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, which will be served on Saturday along Main Street in Springfield. Around 350 volunteers help make the popular event go smoothly each year.

“This is a great event bringing the community together. Add a little bacon, add some pancakes, and a whole bunch of families and it is just a great time,” Kelley added.

One thousand pounds of bacon are being prepared for Saturday’s event

“A lot of people donate their time and resources like the sheriff with the bacon and all the pancake batter. Everybody volunteers for it,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who is serving as honorary chairman for this year’s event.

Clapprood told Western Mass News she is excited to see everyone on Saturday.

“It’s just a wonderful day to get out with the community,” Clapprood added.

