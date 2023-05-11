Tom Brady to be honored at Patriots home opener

TB12 is coming back to New England, but no, not to play.
TB12 is coming back to New England, but no, not to play.
By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - TB12 is coming back to New England, but no, not to play.

The Patriots announced Thursday morning on social media that they will plan to honor Tom Brady at their home opener this coming season.

The team said more information on the event will be announced tonight at 8 p.m.

Brady is the record setting quarterback that played most of his career and won six championships with the Patriots.

