Tom Brady to be honored at Patriots home opener

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - TB12 is coming back to New England, but no, not to play.

The Patriots announced Thursday morning on social media that they will plan to honor Tom Brady at their home opener this coming season.

The team said more information on the event will be announced tonight at 8 p.m.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”



Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

Brady is the record setting quarterback that played most of his career and won six championships with the Patriots.

