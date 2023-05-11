Town by Town: Nursing home renovation, ‘Conservation and Forestry Demo Day’, helping local veteran

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to East Longmeadow, Holyoke, and Ludlow.

One nursing home in East Longmeadow is getting a big renovation with an even bigger price tag.

Bluebird Estates kicked off a new $1.5 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities.

Western Mass News was told the upgrades are designed to transform the community’s appearance and function, all geared toward fostering the social connections that help older adults live life to the fullest.

The upgrades are expected to be completed this summer.

The Dean Tech Eagle Club hosted a career exploration in Conservation and Forestry Demo Day.

The event was held at the Dean through Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation in Holyoke.

At the event, green industry professionals and employers provided hands-on learning experiences for Dean students and staff to help build awareness of career opportunities in “green” industries, like arboriculture and forestry.

Revitalize CDC and the Home Depot Foundation teamed up to help a local veteran who is battling cancer in Ludlow.

More than 80 volunteers from team depot, the Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, and revitalize CDC came together to improve the quality of life for local veteran, Ron Schneider.

The volunteers installed new exterior doors on the home, a patio, a rock driveway, a shed, and provided general landscaping for the home.

