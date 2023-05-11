Summer-Like Temps to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A summer-like stretch of weather will continue into the start of the weekend. Today, temperatures rose into the upper 70s and low 80s across western Mass with mainly sunny skies and a healthy breeze. Showers have been falling apart or staying east and we will continue with dry weather into tonight.

Fair skies expected most of the night with some increase in clouds toward morning as an upper level disturbance moves through. A low risk for an early shower, especially north of Rt.2. Overnight lows dip back into the 40s for most with a few holding near 50.

Another toasty day on tap to end the week with afternoon highs approaching middle 80s in the valley. We will see scattered clouds in the morning, then a period of full sunshine. Some fair weather cumulus clouds should develop again in the afternoon along with a gusty West breeze.

Clouds build back into the area Friday night through Saturday morning as a cold front moves south into our area. Unlikely any wet weather comes through, but clouds likely linger for the AM. Clouds thin out throughout the day with a healthy northwesterly breeze and warm temperatures in the 70s to around 80. Cooler air builds Saturday night and highs Sunday will be closer to 70 with a northerly breeze and a mix of sun and clouds.

Not seeing much for rain in the extended forecast. There’s a shot at a few showers late Tuesday with a passing cold front, followed by dry and cooler weather mid-week. Still looking like another warm up late week with another front bringing showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

