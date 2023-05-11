Summer-Like Temps to End the Week

Warmer end to the week
By Janna Brown
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A summer-like stretch of weather will continue into the start of the weekend. Today, temperatures rose into the upper 70s and low 80s across western Mass with mainly sunny skies and a healthy breeze. Showers have been falling apart or staying east and we will continue with dry weather into tonight.

Fair skies expected most of the night with some increase in clouds toward morning as an upper level disturbance moves through. A low risk for an early shower, especially north of Rt.2. Overnight lows dip back into the 40s for most with a few holding near 50.

Another toasty day on tap to end the week with afternoon highs approaching middle 80s in the valley. We will see scattered clouds in the morning, then a period of full sunshine. Some fair weather cumulus clouds should develop again in the afternoon along with a gusty West breeze.

Clouds build back into the area Friday night through Saturday morning as a cold front moves south into our area. Unlikely any wet weather comes through, but clouds likely linger for the AM. Clouds thin out throughout the day with a healthy northwesterly breeze and warm temperatures in the 70s to around 80. Cooler air builds Saturday night and highs Sunday will be closer to 70 with a northerly breeze and a mix of sun and clouds.

Not seeing much for rain in the extended forecast. There’s a shot at a few showers late Tuesday with a passing cold front, followed by dry and cooler weather mid-week. Still looking like another warm up late week with another front bringing showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police are investigating an unattended death inside a Chicopee apartment building after reports...
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
A Chicopee woman is grieving the loss of her dog after he was attacked by another dog while she...
Chicopee dog euthanized after being attacked while on neighborhood walk
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show
Westfield preparing for thousands to visit city for this weekend’s air show

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Thursday afternoon forecast
Don's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Dan's Thursday Morning Forecast
Feeling more summer-like with warmer temperatures and a low risk of a pop up shower or...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Wednesday afternoon forecast
Don's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast