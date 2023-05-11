West Springfield crews respond to a 2-vehicle crash at Brush Hill and Piper Road intersection

Crews were on scene for a 2-car crash at the intersection of Brush Hill Road and Piper Road in...
Crews were on scene for a 2-car crash at the intersection of Brush Hill Road and Piper Road in West Springfield.(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were on scene for a 2-car crash at the intersection of Brush Hill Road and Piper Road in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, the crash left one of the vehicles turned on its side.

The occupants of the car were removed and left with minor injuries.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

