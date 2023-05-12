Baystate Health makes changes to mask policy with end of COVID-19 health emergency

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Emergency comes to a close, Baystate Health has recently announced some changes in regards to masking starting May 11.

Western Mass News obtained a press release from Baystate Health that explained masks will be optional for visitors at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, and Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer and all medical practices, outpatient services.

But, officials said that the use of masks along with other protective equipment or precautions for patients that have COVID-19 or other contagious diseases will not change.

Since mask requirements have now changed, patients are allowed to request that their caregivers wear masks.

All visitors should follow Baystate Health infection control practices that are currently in effect such as:

Self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms.

using signage when entering without any symptoms.

If you test positive for COVID-19, or have any symptoms of an infection in the past 10 days to not enter any facility.

Visiting hours will remain from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

