Crews battle house fire on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham

Firefighters have been able to extinguish a house fire in Wilbraham.
Firefighters have been able to extinguish a house fire in Wilbraham.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters have been able to extinguish a house fire in Wilbraham.

Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Stony Hill Road shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

Hampden fire officials said that they helped provide coverage to Wilbraham’s fire station while they were out at the two-alarm fire.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

