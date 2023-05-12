Longmeadow student injured after being hit by vehicle

A Longmeadow school student has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Longmeadow school student has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

Longmeadow Police Capt. Carl Mazzaferro said that around 7:50 a.m., a Williams Middle School student was on the way to school on a bicycle when they were hit by a vehile while trying to cross the street, in a crosswalk, near the intersection of Route 5 and Edgewood Avenue.

The student was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation.

